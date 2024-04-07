Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shrewsbury winger Elliott Bennett fumed at the penalty which helped send Pompey to the brink of reaching the Championship.

And the former Norwich man revealed he confronted Blues striker Kusini Yengi, after he was adjudged to have been fouled by Carl Winchester in the 3-1 win at Fratton.

Bennett was adamant referee Charles Breakspear got the call wrong, as Colby Bishop dispatched his spot-kick just before the break.

He told Shrewsbury’s official site: ‘I think it’s a case of what might have been.

'We came here with a game plan, a good game plan. And I felt we frustrated them for long periods even though we did concede early.

'We scored a really well-worked goal and it’s never been a penalty in a million years – I'm right next to it.

'I said that to the referee a number of times. I told their player what I thought of his decision to go down on the floor.

'And you always know from another player’s reaction – if they don’t bite back or say it’s a penalty. He’s just smiled at me.

'It was a bit of a kick in the teeth because it meant we were 2-1 down right on the stroke of half-time.

'We had some words at half-time about what we could do better. I felt we did that in the second half.

'We created a couple of chances as well – if we take one of them it is 2-2 and who knows what is going to happen.

'They are going to be edgy because they are going for the title. But we didn’t score. And then the third goal is disappointing from our point of view.

'It was frustrating. Disappointing. But if I’m honest, I think we have come here with a game plan and carried it out against the best team in the league if you look at the table.'

Defeat ended a run of three games without a loss for Shrewsbury, after Paul Hurst replaced Pompey hero Matt Taylor as boss in January.

Bennett added: 'Since the gaffer has come in, performances have been better. I think everyone would tell you that in the dressing room.

'I think the fans watching, the ones that have travelled all this way, would say we have come with a game plan and they could see what that game plan was.

'We didn’t just sit in for 90 minutes and hope we get beat 3-0 instead of 5-0, we have had a good go at it.

'Unfortunately, we haven’t come away with any points. But it was good to be involved in.

'It’s always horrible when you lose games of football, but we have got four games now to concentrate on and see how many points we can get before the end of the season.

'It’s important for individuals, it’s important for the club to get as many points as they can.