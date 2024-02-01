Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s latest signing is a whole-hearted and fully-committed defender who once played on with a fractured skull.

That’s the verdict of the Reading Chronicle’s Reading reporter James Earnshaw, who is convinced the Blues have themselves a Championship player well worth a £75,000 ‘punt’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom McIntyre has strengthened John Mousinho’s defensive options, after establishing himself as something of a utility man since making his Royals debut in August 2016.

Nonetheless, it’s as a left-sided centre-half where Pompey - and Earnshaw - believe is the 25-year-old’s best position.

Tom McIntyre should be on Wayne Rooney’s shopping list (Image: Getty Images)

And the Reading reporter speaks highly of the local lad and former season-ticket holder who made 38 Championship appearances last season.

Earnshaw told The News: ‘Tom’s been given his wings now and it will be interesting to see how he flies. He was going a bit stale at Reading, no-one knew his best position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Being a local lad, everyone loved him, yet he was treated like a kid coming through the ranks rather than the 25-year-old he now is. He was used as the utility man, filling the gaps whenever required.

‘Tom simply needs consistent matches. Paul Ince played him at left-back, where he probably would have been this season when fit, while he also operated at the base of a midfield diamond.

‘However, I believe his best position is on the left of a back three, which is where he featured under Veljko Paunovic when Reading were pushing for the Premier League.

‘Passing is one of his best attributes, he’s very calm on the ball and capable of bringing it out, which suits him more than hoofing it away in a side having 10 per cent of possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Tom’s not the quickest, he needs someone to cover, but he’s very good in the air and there has been a Reading chant about ‘His head is massive’ which reflects that strength.

‘Certainly he won’t won’t short change Pompey in terms of effort. Always 100 per cent, he wears his heart on his sleeve and is a very passionate player.

‘He fractured the skill on his Championship debut against Rotherham (December 2018), yet played the full 90 minutes. You can still see the scar on his head, where the hair hasn’t grown back.

‘Tom puts his body on the line, puts his head in where it hurts, and loves defending. Especially at Reading in one of the league’s worst defences over the last few years, when he has been really tested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’s a lovely lad, with his feet firmly on the ground, and I’m sure will do well at Pompey in a team which enjoys more of the ball.’

Financially-stricken Reading have been cashing in on some of their young talent during the January window.

McIntyre is the latest to depart under loathed owner Dai Yongge, with the club in the League One relegation zone.

Earnshaw added: ‘The CEO has taken it upon himself to agree fees for Reading players and put everything in place before telling the manager and director of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Tom Holmes has been sold to Luton, Nelson Abbey has gone to Olympiacos, and now Tom to Pompey. All three defenders, all three local lads.

‘The £75,000 question is where the money is going, presumably into the kitty to keep things ticking over at the club.