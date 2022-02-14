‘He should’ve got six months - but these clowns did nothing’: controversial boss launches tirade sparked by former Portsmouth, Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic, Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic man

Yems has become renowned for his prickly and sometimes downright rude post-match interviews in his time as manager of the League Two side.

And Yems was up to his usual tricks on Saturday, following his team’s 1-0 defeat by Hartlepool.

The 62-year-old was incensed former Pompey striker Omar Bogle didn’t receive his marching orders for a challenge on midfielder Jack Payne.

On this occasion Yems was justified in his ire, with Bogle going in high and late on his player after a heavy touch when controlling the ball.

To rub salt into the wounds, Bogle went on to score the only goal of the game in the 40th minute after his earlier challenge to ensure Pools picked up all three points.

That infuriated Yems who confronted referee Brett Huxtable after the full-time whistle, leading to him receiving a red card.

The former Bournemouth operations manager’s mood had clearly not improved by the time he faced the press.

Former Pompey striker and Crawley assistant Lee Bradbury with boss John Yems.

Yems launched into a furious tirade over both the challenge from Bogle and the quality of the refereeing on display.

He said to his club’s official site: ‘I’ve never seen a worse official who you could talk to, he couldn’t move, he can’t move around the pitch.

‘I don’t want to see anyone sent off but there was a tackle out there today, the geezer (Bogle) should have got six months let alone a yellow card.

‘You get the hump, of course you get the hump.

‘I get sent off, deservedly, you shouldn’t talk to referees like that.

‘But if that’s a referee, if that’s a referee - I’m going to take the game up myself, because it’s not acceptable.

‘It’s the three of them, to be fair. The fourth official’s agreed he (Bogle) should’ve gone.

‘Then the geezer scores the goal.

‘Payney (Jack Payne) has a mark on this leg and it looks like Jack the Ripper has just got hold of him.

‘But you can’t say anything to these clowns because they won’t do anything - and I mean clowns. They absolutely ruined the game.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron