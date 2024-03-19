Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho has ruled out seeing Alex Robertson on Pompey’s training pitches again this season - but the Australian could well be gracing Fratton Park.

The talented midfielder’s exciting campaign came to a premature end after tearing his hamstring at the turn of the year.

At the time of the massive set-back, the Blues’ head coach raised the possibility of Robertson returning to training before the season’s end, albeit not back in match action.

Alex Robertson is keeping track of Pompey's progress through his season-ending injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

That now remains off the table, with the loanee maintaining his recovery at Manchester City following the cruel injury which required surgery.

But, such is the 20-year-old’s connection with the club, he could soon be back on the south coast to cheer on his team-mates from the South Stand.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Robbo’s great. We don’t anticipate he’s going to be back this season, the significance of the injury means that no club is going to see him until next season.

‘It’s highly unlikely he will come back and train here before the season ends, we don’t anticipate that at all.

‘The fact he’s had surgery on the hamstring means it is very, very similar to Tino. His was at the start of November and we are four-and-a-half months into that and he’s not back yet. Alex's was January.

‘We are still in touch with Robbo, though. All players who have played for us this season are a big part of the group and he is no exception.

‘He had such an impact, he was a fans’ favourite, and continues to be right behind the team. He obviously checks results every weekend.

‘Robbo has come back to Fratton Park a couple of times since and hopefully we’ll see him towards the back end of the season as well.

‘He’s as positive as you can be. After the initial impact and shock of the injury, he’s great and has the best medical attention you can possibly get.’

Despite being out for the season, Robertson officially remains on loan with Pompey due to the absence of a cancellation clause.

Mousinho has previously spoken of his desire to bring the former Manchester United youngster back to Fratton Park, potentially in the Championship.

And the Blues’ head coach continues to be keen on the idea.

He added: ‘It’s no secret that, at some point, if it’s at all possible in the future, we’d love to explore somehow bringing him back.