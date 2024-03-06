Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The reference was predictably glowing about Pompey, yet Lee Evans anticipated a little bias.

After all, when asking Conor Chaplin for his insight over a prospective Fratton Park switch, his reaction would clearly be rather excitable.

The former Blues favourite makes no secret of his passion for the club he represented on 122 occasions and scored 25 times after climbing through the ranks.

Certainly it made perfect sense for Evans to pick the brains of his ex-Ipswich team-mate while weighing up a south coast move.

And the Pompey fan rubber stamped his decision to link-up with the long-time League One leaders until the season’s end.

Evans told The News: ‘I told Chappers there was an interest, it was just a conversation between me and him, he was itching for me to take this one rather than any others.

‘He’s talked about the atmosphere, the club itself, it’s a massive football club. Although I didn’t need him to tell me that, I knew that myself.

‘He was excited for me, telling me how lucky I am to be playing in front of these amazing fans. He’s a Pompey fan, he came through the ranks here and wants this club to get promoted.

‘It’s probably similar to me with Newport County. The first club where you make your professional debut will always be special to you.

‘In the dressing room, we were well aware that he’s a Pompey fan. With them doing well, he’s been speaking a little bit more rather than years gone by!

Chaplin netted his 12th of the season in Ipswich’s 3-2 success over Bristol City on Tuesday evening.

The striker recently celebrated his half century of goals since joining the Tractor Boys in July 2021 from Barnsley.

Currently positioned second in the Championship with 10 matches remaining, his in pole position to land Premier League football next season.

Evans added: ‘Chappers is flying. It was another big result on Tuesday night and he got another goal.

‘The team are doing fantastically well and I just hope they can now stay where they are and get promotion to the Premier League.