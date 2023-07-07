Blues boss John Mousinho accused Gibraltar side FC Europa of trying to cause serious to their new striker in his side’s win in Malaga.

Tempers flared at the Estadio Jose Burgos de Quintana in a niggly encounter, in which the referee dished out a constant flow of yellow cards.

Pompey were incensed by a late and high tackle on Bournemouth signing Saydee at the start of the second half, with Mousinho clear on the intent from FC Europa.

He said: ‘We thought the one on Christian Saydee was nasty, we felt he really went to do him.

‘So we were naturally upset with that, we just felt there was no need for that to happen in a pre-season friendly.

‘We understand that Europa have got their qualifier next week, so they are much more geared up to playing their first game of the season than we are because we’re four or five weeks away.

‘It was just a bit strange and speaking to the media afterwards, we were saying we’ve never seen anything like it.’

Christian Saydee lines up against FC Europa.

Pompey were impressively backed by 600 supporters who made their way to a game played way off the beaten track in southern Spain, at the end of their week-long training camp.

Their wit went down well with the Blues bench, as they mercilessly mocked the screaming swallow dives from FC Europa.

Mousinho added: ‘It was relatively interesting!

‘We came here to kick-off our pre-season with a friendly game and it was an interesting one with a few challenges flying in and the referee was giving pretty much everything.

