That’s the admission of Danny Cowley, who was eager to restore the winger to his goal-shy team for last night’s Fratton Park encounter.

With the Blues crying out for creativity, the Fratton faithful have been clamouring for the 30-year-old’s first-team return.

Cowley agreed, impressed by Jacobs’ forceful cameo from the bench in the recent 1-0 defeat at Sunderland.

However, plans to start him against Charlton had to be scrapped when the former Wigan man was diagnosed with Covid.

And, despite finally returning to training on Sunday, it was too late to be considered to face the Addicks.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Michael has been isolating, so hasn’t been able to train fully.

‘He came back on Sunday, but it wasn’t possible to play him from the beginning. For Michael, it just feels like every time he gets going, something goes against him.

Danny Cowley has revealed that coronavirus prevented Michael Jacobs returning to Pompey's starting XI against Charlton last night. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘He has been excellent and impacting the team for many weeks now, he would have played against Charlton otherwise.

‘Off the back of the Sunderland game, he has done enough to warrant a start and would have played. It’s just unfortunate he wasn’t able to train all last week.

‘We spoke on Sunday and he said he felt okay. It’s difficult with professional sportsmen, we have prepared all week and obviously he hasn’t been part of that preparation.

‘We weren't quite sure of where he would be physically and tried to make the right decision. Having spoken to him, I don’t think he was available from the beginning.’

However, it wasn’t until Jacobs’ introduction off the bench on 71 minutes that Cowley’s men truly threatened.

His injection of creativity and quality inspired a late surge by the Blues, with Jacobs also pulling a goal back from Ronan Curtis’ pass.

It represented a fourth goal in 11 matches for the winger, who has started just one League One match this season.

And Cowley is earmarking him for inclusion from the beginning at Oxford United on Saturday.

He added: ‘Michael was very good last night and had a fantastic entrance to the game.

‘He made a huge difference, which the other subs as well. I thought that was one small positive.

‘We hope with training this week he will be fine and able to play on Saturday.’

