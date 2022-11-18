'Head and shoulders the best player. Another disappointing game from the loanee. Back to his best' - Neil Allen's Pompey ratings from goalless draw with Derby
Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from tonight’s goalless draw against Derby
By Mark McMahon
34 minutes ago
Despite the Fratton Park fixture being a pulsating game and the Blues dominating the second half, both sides had to settled for a share of the spoils – Pompey’s fourth League One draw in a row – in front of the Sky TV cameras.
