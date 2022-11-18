News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth midfielder Jay Mingi is drouth down by Derby County forward Lewis Dobbin during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Derby County at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 18 November 2022.

'Head and shoulders the best player. Another disappointing game from the loanee. Back to his best' - Neil Allen's Pompey ratings from goalless draw with Derby

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from tonight’s goalless draw against Derby

By Mark McMahon
34 minutes ago

Despite the Fratton Park fixture being a pulsating game and the Blues dominating the second half, both sides had to settled for a share of the spoils – Pompey’s fourth League One draw in a row – in front of the Sky TV cameras.

1. Josh Griffiths - 6

Had little to do, although when he failed to collect Hourihane’s first-half free-kick, Forsyth should have capitalised.

2. Zak Swanson - 7

Disappointed with a couple of crosses but defensively sound and continues to make encouraging progress.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Another strong display. Won everything in the air and barely troubled on the deck.

4. Pompey v Derby match action

Jay Mingi battles with Derby County forward James Collins

