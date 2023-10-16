‘Hello, my old friend’: Former Portsmouth favourite sums up FA Cup buzz as friends reunite for showdown with Paul Cook’s Chesterfield
And it will be a case of friends reunited at the SMH Group Stadium, with the League Two title-winning boss assembling a cast list of former Frtton favourites as the Spirerites fly this term.
News of the first round draw’s plum tie yesterday sparked an excited response as John Mousinho’s men aim for a run in the famous, old competition after their own excellent league start this term.
Ex-Blues playmaker Gary Roberts led the way as he took to Twitter to react to the tie, which looks certain to be snapped for live TV coverage.
Roberts succinctly posted ‘Hello, my friend….’ after the clubs came out out of the hat together, with an avalanche of fan reaction following as fans of both club digested the news.
Here’s a selection of those tweets:
Hello my old friend …
Hopefully we win but regardless, get yourself over to the Pompey fans at full time lad. You’ll get a right cheer.
Gonna be a great match!! Brilliant draw for both sides
See you there @11_robbo you absolute hero.
The Paul Cook - Gary Roberts - Michael Jacobs - Tom Naylor derby See you at the SMH Group Stadium in November, @Pompey
Bring it on lads. Excited to see how Naylor and Jacobs play. Also loved Paul Cook as a manager. Good luck
An interesting draw for us for once… The Paul Cook derby I guess? loved him as a manager here..
Reunited with Cookie
Paul Cook, we’re coming for you!
Great draw and what a game to watch for a neutral. Two proper footballing sides it will be end to end for 90 minutes.
Look forward to the interview voices if nothing else.
Bring it on...although just remembered Tom Naylor is a winter player....
Paul Cook and the Winter Footballer - excellent draw
Some draw that for #Pompey Facing Paul Cooks team with Gary Roberts as their coach.
