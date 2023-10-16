Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And it will be a case of friends reunited at the SMH Group Stadium, with the League Two title-winning boss assembling a cast list of former Frtton favourites as the Spirerites fly this term.

News of the first round draw’s plum tie yesterday sparked an excited response as John Mousinho’s men aim for a run in the famous, old competition after their own excellent league start this term.

Ex-Blues playmaker Gary Roberts led the way as he took to Twitter to react to the tie, which looks certain to be snapped for live TV coverage.

Roberts succinctly posted ‘Hello, my friend….’ after the clubs came out out of the hat together, with an avalanche of fan reaction following as fans of both club digested the news.

Here’s a selection of those tweets:

Hello my old friend …

@11_robbo

Chesterfield quartet and former Pompey favourites L-R: Michael Jacobs, Gary Roberts, Paul Cook and Tom Naylor

Hopefully we win but regardless, get yourself over to the Pompey fans at full time lad. You’ll get a right cheer.

@MattOxOn

Gonna be a great match!! Brilliant draw for both sides

@GregAdampfc

See you there @11_robbo you absolute hero.

@blakepfc

The Paul Cook - Gary Roberts - Michael Jacobs - Tom Naylor derby See you at the SMH Group Stadium in November, @Pompey

@ChesterfieldFC

Bring it on lads. Excited to see how Naylor and Jacobs play. Also loved Paul Cook as a manager. Good luck

@F1footballfan1

An interesting draw for us for once… The Paul Cook derby I guess? loved him as a manager here..

@MrMattPenny

Reunited with Cookie

@Stevelane1957

Paul Cook, we’re coming for you!

@RGTout

Great draw and what a game to watch for a neutral. Two proper footballing sides it will be end to end for 90 minutes.

@RichardWilkes82

Look forward to the interview voices if nothing else.

@Antni_b

Bring it on...although just remembered Tom Naylor is a winter player....

@pompeyhenry

Paul Cook and the Winter Footballer - excellent draw

@LostTransport

Some draw that for #Pompey Facing Paul Cooks team with Gary Roberts as their coach.