Here's how EVERY Portsmouth player has been rated on FIFA 20

1. Alex Bass - Goalkeeper Overall: 58. DIV: 58. HAN: 54. KIC: 53. REF: 58. SPE: 50. POS: 55.

2. Luke McGee - Goalkeeper Overall: 64. DIV: 69. HAN: 59. KIC: 53. REF: 70. SPE: 43. POS: 59.

3. Craig MacGillivray - Goalkeeper Overall: 69. DIV: 69. HAN: 65. KIC: 64. REF: 73. SPE: 50. POS: 66.

4. Joe Hancott - Defender Overall: 51. PAC: 63. SHO: 26. PAS: 36. DRI: 46. DEF: 50. PHY: 50.

