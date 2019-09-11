(Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Here's how EVERY Portsmouth player has been rated on FIFA 20

The latest edition of the immensely popular FIFA game is just around the corner, and fans have been eager to see how their favourite players have been rated.

Well, FUThead appear to be a step or two ahead of the game, and have revealed all the player ratings in advance of the game's release in a couple of weeks time. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how Portsmouth's players have been rated, ranked from lowest to highest in each position...

Overall: 58. DIV: 58. HAN: 54. KIC: 53. REF: 58. SPE: 50. POS: 55. (Photo credit: INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images)

1. Alex Bass - Goalkeeper

Overall: 64. DIV: 69. HAN: 59. KIC: 53. REF: 70. SPE: 43. POS: 59. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

2. Luke McGee - Goalkeeper

Overall: 69. DIV: 69. HAN: 65. KIC: 64. REF: 73. SPE: 50. POS: 66. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

3. Craig MacGillivray - Goalkeeper

Overall: 51. PAC: 63. SHO: 26. PAS: 36. DRI: 46. DEF: 50. PHY: 50. (Photo credit: INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images)

4. Joe Hancott - Defender

