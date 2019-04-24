More than 3,000 members of the Fratton faithful will make the longest away trip of the season to Sunderland on Saturday.

Despite the 676-mile round trip, Kenny Jackett’s men will be backed by a bumper crowd for the crunch game against the Black Cats.

The big screen above the Milton End at Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues’ 2-1 win over Coventry on Easter Monday, and Sunderland being held to a 1-1 draw at Peterborough, means automatic promotion from League One is firmly in Pompey’s hands with three games remaining.

It’s a showdown that plenty of supporters not travelling to the Stadium of Light will be desperate to watch – and can do so.

The 3pm kick-off will be broadcast live on the big screen above the Milton End at Fratton Park.

Supporters will be seated in the Fratton End and there will be live commentary from BBC Radio Solent will begin at 2.30pm.

Entry into the ground is available from 12pm, while the Victory Lounge will show the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham (12.30pm).

Tickets are £5 for adults and £1 for under-13s, although they must be accompanied by an adult.

They can be purchased at the Anson Road ticket office or online by clicking here.