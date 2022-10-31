Hereford v Portsmouth ticket update and how to watch FA Cup first-round game at Edgar Street
As expected, Pompey fans have sold out their allocation of tickets for Friday’s night’s trip to Hereford in the FA Cup.
The club were handed 700 seats and terrace placings for the televised first-round game at Edgar Street.
But there’s no availability left after Blues supporters snapped the tickets up within hours of them going on sale.
Those attending Pompey’s first ever game against the Bulls will be housed in one side of the Len Weston Stand – with the upper tier seated and the lower section terraced.
Most Popular
SEE ALSO: Popular former Portsmouth, Ipswich, Wolves and England striker makes playing comeback - at the age of 86
The hosts revealed on Saturday that home tickets sales were ‘selling extremely well’.
However, the National League North outfit added that they expect several hundred tickets to be made available for general sale on Tuesday.
Edgar Street has a capacity of 4,913.
Hereford go into the game on the back of consecutive league wins, with their latest being a 3-1 win at Curzon Ashton.
Josh Gowling’s side are currently 11th in the National League North table.
Friday night’s game will be broadcast live on BBC Two, with kick-off at 7.55pm.
The game can also be watched via the BBC website and iPlayer.