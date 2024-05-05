Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Connor Ogilvie has survived the close-season clear-out - and John Mousinho has explained why.

Within 72 hours of those memorable Southsea Common celebrations, the Blues announced the departures of 10 of their League One title-winning squad.

In addition, doubts remain over the futures of Zak Swanson and Joe Morrell, with the Blues opting not to take up their options and instead preferring to negotiate new deals.

John Mousinho is convinced Connor Ogilvie can thrive in the Championship. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

However, Mousinho is keen to keep skipper Marlon Park and Ogilvie, with both to be offered fresh contracts.

And in the case of the dependable left-back, Pompey’s head coach is convinced Ogilvie can thrive in the Championship.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Connor is one of those that ticks both boxes of the criteria we look at - he deserves a new contract and we think he can make the step up to the next level.

‘He has been brilliant since I came into the building, starting 43 league games the previous season. Although there haven’t been as many this year, his record was outstanding and not lost on us.

‘We’re not superstitious, but certainly in terms of the impact he’s had, not having lost a game in 407 days was absolutely outstanding.

‘Connor has been very, very solid. He’s offering a lot more going forward as a left-back at this level and, now we’re heading to the next level, he also offers us a huge amount.

‘There’s no way we would have offered him a deal if we didn’t think he could play in the Championship. We definitely believe he can make the step up as a left-back.’

The 28-year-old arrived on a free transfer from Gillingham in August 2021 under Danny Cowley.

Connor Ogilvie is to be offered a new contract to remain at Fratton Park

He has since amassed 117 appearances and eight goals, impressing at left-back or as a left-sided centre-half, in addition he once had a five-game spell at right-back.

However, Ogilvie has been hampered by injured problems this season, restricting him to 25 outings in the Blues’ promotion to the Championship.

Mousinho added: ‘Against Lincoln, we named Connor on the bench because he can cover centre-half and left-back. He hasn’t had to do that this year, but it’s a really nice option to have.

‘During the final seven matches of the season, we didn’t have a centre-half on the bench. Instead Jack Sparkes was there, so we’ve got cover. Then, if one of the centre-halves gets injured, we can move Connor inside and bring Jack on.