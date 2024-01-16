The former Arsenal winger has made five appearances for the Blues since signing in November

It hardly qualifies as a January signing, nonetheless the newly-retained Josh Martin has been backed to have an impact on Pompey’s promotion push.

The 23-year-old’s existing short-term deal was up at the start of the month, yet he had sufficiently impressed to warrant a fresh contract until the season’s end.

Announced on the same day as Matt Macey’s return to Fratton Park, both are regarded as strengthening the squad rather than bolstering the immediate first-team.

Josh Martin made his fifth Pompey appearance when he featured against Leyton Orient. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Still, the following day Martin was handed a 14-minute cameo off the bench in the dismal 3-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient.

It represented a rare outing for the ex-Norwich man, who has totalled just five appearances since his November arrival.

But Mousinho was keen to retain a player he is convinced can positively affect his first-team.

He told The News: ‘We know Josh is talented, he has the capability to fit into this team and contribute, which is the reason we wanted to take him to the back end of the season.

‘We still think there is more to come and plenty of improvement from him - and he is delighted to be here.

‘He knows exactly what we need from him, what we expect from him, and he’s happy to have the opportunity. Now he has another chance to really push on and try to affect the side.

‘Josh is pretty effective off the left, but can play in any of those three positions behind the front man, he has a bit of flexibility, which can be quite useful for those wide men.

‘We think he’s done pretty well so far considering how long he hadn’t played since coming into the fold and there’s a lot of competition for places in those wide areas.

‘There hasn’t been for the most part of the season because of injuries, dips in form and suspensions, but I think there’s decent enough competition there now.

‘And Josh is looking forward to trying to stake a claim.’

Before joining Pompey, Martin’s last first-team outing was as a substitute for Barnsley in February.

He was subsequently released by Norwich in the summer and had been training with Pompey since September before handed a deal.

Mousinho added: ‘Josh was really good against Burton, really sharp, but he didn’t put the ball into the back of the net, which is the big thing he needs to improve on.

‘He was then unlucky to find himself out of the side against Northampton because we didn’t want him to play three games in a week.