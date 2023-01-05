Kenny Jackett

The man who spent four years in charge at Fratton Park has been confirmed as Gillingham’s new director of football.

Jackett links up with his former Millwall player Neil Harris at Priestfield, who was named as Gills boss last January.

It’s the kind of role the 60-year-old has been looking for after departing from Leyton Orient last February.

Jackett indicated in an interview last October he doubted he would make a return to front-line management.

He has been working in recruitment for Northern Ireland, however, before agreeing to link up with the League Two outfit following their recent takeover by US businessman Brad Galinson.

GIlls favourite Andy Hessenthaler has also returned to the club as successor to former Pompey defender Nicky Shorey, after he left his role as head of recruitment last month.

A statement from Gillingham confirmed the double appointment today.

It read: ‘The club is delighted to announce the appointments of both Andy Hessenthaler and Kenny Jackett.

‘Hessenthaler returns to MEMS Priestfield Stadium as Head of Recruitment with Jackett taking up the role of Director of Football.

‘Andy, 57, leaves his role as Dover Athletic manager to take up his new position at ME7 while ‘Jackett was most recently in charge of League 2 side Leyton Orient. They join the club with immediate effect and will work closely with the board of directors, and manager Neil Harris.

‘Hessenthaler played over 350 games for the Gills and, as manager, guided the club to their highest ever league finish of 11th in the Championship.