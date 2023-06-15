That’s the verdict of Glentoran fan Jack Campbell, who is convinced the Blues have pulled off a coup by landing the teenage midfielder.

Campbell, who supports the Glens and Pompey, regularly watched Devlin in action for his club last season.

He admits there was reluctant acceptance among followers of the Irish club that they would lose the talented Northern Ireland Under-21 international this summer.

And he’s delighted the destination has proven to be the Blues, who he also supports through his dad.

Campbell told The News: ‘This guy doesn't stop running, an absolute machine, so much strength, he wouldn't pull out of a tackle. Real high energy.

‘I wouldn’t normally go too far in hyping someone up, but I would rate Terry at 10/10 at the minute, he’s outstanding. Even when not having his best game, the work-rate is still up there.

‘Every match last season he was magnificent, I couldn’t fault him. He has everything you want to be a top-quality midfielder

Pompey have signed Terry Devlin for an undisclosed fee from Glentoran. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘The lad had one season with us, played every game, was booked three times and scored twice, yet we all knew he would move on at the end of it.

‘He’s a central midfielder, but at one point played a couple of matches at centre-half. Then the manager was sacked midway through the season and the new boss gave him more of an attacking role.

‘He was even better there and named every Glentoran supporter clubs’ young player of the season.

‘Terry can make the Premier League some day, I have absolutely no doubt, and in the meantime he can learn so much alongside Marlon Pack in a 4-2-3-1 system.

‘With his strength, agility and competitiveness, he’s your ideal all-round midfielder.’

Glentoran finished third in the Northern Ireland Premiership last season, earning them a place in the Conference League qualifiers.

Yet Devlin’s desire to advance his career saw him become Pompey’s fourth transfer window capture.

Campbell added: ‘I’m so glad it's Pompey he has joined.

‘My dad, Robert, is from Londonderry but spent time down there with the Army before moving to Belfast, where I’m from.

‘As a result, we both support the Blues and every season I’ll come over for the occasional match.