Harry Jewitt-White has helped the Hawks to five wins in seven matches to spark hope of improbable survival

While Pompey’s form is providing huge concern, one of their youngsters has been instrumental in the remarkable rejuvenation of the Hawks.

Harry Jewitt-White barely featured under Jamie Collins and then Steve King during what was developing into a disastrous season-long loan at Westleigh Park.

Entering December positioned bottom of National League South with just six points, under-23s manager Cliff de Gordon was put in interim charge.

Harry Jewitt-White is mobbed by his Hawks team-mates after scoring against Farnborough on New Year's Day. Picture: Dave Haines

He immediately handed Jewitt-White a rare start - and the revived Hawks have subsequently won five out of seven matches.

The Hayling Island youngster has played every minute of those seven games, scoring twice, and winning man of the match on numerous occasions.

And former Havant Town player de Gordon is delighted with the talented midfielder’s crucial contributions.

He told The News: ‘Selecting Harry wasn’t a blase decision. I’ve always been in and around the club anyway, watching lots of games, and I just couldn’t understand why he wasn’t playing.

‘The player they already had in that position wasn’t doing any justice to the team. I put Harry in on the Saturday and the player he replaced (Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong) was let go on the Monday.

‘It’s amazing that the two previous managers didn’t play Harry. I tell me boys that not every manager you play for is going to see the big picture, a lot of managers are very blinkered. They need to take their blinkers off and look at the bigger picture.

‘I know Harry can play football, but the football they were playing before wasn’t football - and probably wouldn't have suited Harry anyway. It was about getting it out as quickly as possible then we’ll chase the loose ball and see if we can get a shot at goal.

‘That isn’t football to me. Harry is a footballer, he can receive the ball, keep the ball on the ground, knock it about, and that’s what we wanted. We are trying to play football.

‘We haven’t built the team around him, but he’s a big, massive cog in the middle of it because he’ll get the ball down and play, his energy is unbelievable.

Harry Jewitt-White is impressing with the Hawks during their relegation comeback. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘They wear these GPS trackers and he’s smashing everybody every week. He’s getting 13,550m a match on average, that’s 1,500m more than everyone else. He has a massive engine on him.

‘Every time I push him he goes higher and higher. His attitude is brilliant, he trains hard, he’s never late, and his discipline is good. Harry’s Instrumental, nine out of 10, nine-and-a-half out of 10.

‘He’s 19, has all the attributes, all the tools, and definitely has the engine, which is a big part of it. He hasn’t finished growing yet either, he hasn’t filled out his frame, there is more to come.’

Despite the resurgence, the Hawks are still nine points adrift from safety in National League South, with four clubs relegated each season.

It remains a huge ask, but 15 points from a possible 21 under de Gordon has provided them with precious hope heading into Saturday’s visit of Weston-Super-Mare.

De Gordon added: ‘We were taking baby steps to start off with, now we are teenagers, but we aren’t adults yet until we get at least in range of the pack again.