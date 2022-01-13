The News spoke to Birmingham Live’s Aston Villa reporter, Ashley Preece, who gave us some insight into whether a move may come into fruition for Archer this month and what the young starlet could bring to the table at Pompey.

Here’s what he had to say.

‘Cameron Archer’s small, fast-paced, quick off the mark and a high-level finisher, his finishing ability is pretty good, and after watching his training clips he bangs them into the top corner whenever he’s through on goal.

‘He’s currently coming through the ranks playing for the under-23’s and he’s known as a little Carlos Tevez – that’s his nickname.

‘This season has highlighted his talent because he’s got 10 goals in six appearances in the EFL Cup and Papa John’s Trophy including a header away at Chelsea, so he can do it all at a very high level.

‘Under Gerrard it hasn’t really happened for him, he hasn’t featured under him yet but Dean Smith was a big admirer of him. Under the new boss he’s made the bench twice, that's it.

‘I think he’ll be kept around until late in the window because Villa have got a number of players to come back; Trezeguet, Traore and Bailey at the end of the month’ and maybe that loan to Pompey may be re-ignited then.

‘He needs the football, he’s not playing at the moment so I wouldn’t say the deal is dead, it will probably happen later in the window so I think Pompey may come back in and take him.

‘Pompey would be a club that fits him, there’s a lot of expectation down there and I think he could really thrive at Fratton Park.

‘Knowing Cowley’s track record with developing young players, that could make the deal because it would be important to Villa.

‘It would be a big deal for Villa sending Archer to a big club in Pompey and I know Cowley has spoken highly of him already, so It would be a great deal and a deal that would make sense on both sides.’

