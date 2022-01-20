The News spoke to Sky Blues Fans TV presenter Glenn Watkin who gives his verdict on the new number nine at Fratton Park, and what Blues fans can expect from the new signing.

Here’s what he had to say about the front man:

‘He’s a very good finisher, he’s a penalty area player. Looking at someone who used to play for Pompey, he’s very much like Mick Quinn – because he’s a natural finisher.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Walker completed his Pompey move on Tuesday afternoon, here's the verdict given to him by Sky Blues Fans TV present Glenn Watkin.

‘Walker relies a lot on crosses and has a good all-round game, but he just hasn’t had a consistent run of games here although he was our top scorer last season.

‘He played on his own in a struggling team and I’m not convinced with him at Championship level, but Cowley rates him highly and when the pair were at Lincoln he had a better goals-to-game percentage than Ivan Toney.

‘If Cowley has a good ball player in midfield who can see a pass I think he will get goals and will be the difference maker for you getting into the play-offs.

‘He does need service with balls through to him and crosses into the box, but that shouldn’t be a problem with Harness and Curtis in the team who have the potential to thread balls into him.

‘Walker is a finisher and you can see that with the goals he scores but he needs a physical presence alongside him.

‘I think it is a good move for everyone, with the potential of a permanent move in the summer should he succeed during the rest of the season.

‘He’s not going to run around and close people down, that's not what he does. He’s a one-touch finisher, but if you want a hard working pressing striker he might not fit the style.

‘I think he could work well with George Hirst as a pair up front, because he is that sort of striker who can bring the ball down as well as press - so the pair could combine well with each other.

‘I think this is the perfect fit for him because he gets on well with Cowley and I can see Curtis, Hirst and Harness linking up well with him. He should fit right in.

‘Ultimately, If Pompey sign the Tyler Walker that played under Danny Cowley at Lincoln he’ll get the goals you need to reach the play-offs and succeed in this league.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron