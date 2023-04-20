At the age of 25, Reeco Hackett has amassed 79 appearances and 11 goals since his January 2020 arrival from Bromley.

Yet he has long struggled to establish himself in Pompey’s first-team, firstly under Kenny Jackett and then Danny Cowley.

Mousinho pinpoints Hackett’s consistency and injury record for holding back the talented winger’s Fratton Park development.

And he is targeting implementing a summer training programme to finally get the best out of the former Lincoln target.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Reeco has a huge amount of talent, he always has done, but we have to make sure he becomes a front-line winger for Pompey in the future.

‘First of all, there is the physical aspect of it. Every time Reeco has had a run of games he has ended up picking a knock here and there.

‘The two that spring to mind were after he played against Burton and Lincoln, then he came out of the side with an injury. Later he played three games in a row – Accrington, Bristol Rovers and Port Vale – and came out of the side with a knock as well.

John Mousinho is determined to finally bring consistency to the play of Reeco Hackett. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We must ensure we build up Reeco’s resilience and physicality, making sure he’s capable of playing those 46 games a season, then his talent will speak for itself.

‘These knocks are probably through no fault of his own, but what that does is impact his match fitness and whether you can sustain that relentless Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday relentless throughout the season.

‘Quite possibly Reeco will have a summer programme,

‘He is now 25 and has to kick on, he knows that. He wants to play regularly in the side and push himself and we want to push him as well.

Reeco Hackett's most recent start was in last weekend's 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I know he has the ability. I see him on the training pitch every day, he is a real threat, he’s 6ft 3in, an athletic, quick, strong, powerful player, with a really good left foot and a really good finish.

‘It’s just about putting all of those attributes together on the pitch consistently over 90 minutes again and again and again and being a goal threat.

‘He always works hard, does his job diligently defensively, but needs to be affecting games consistently week in, week out, like he did at Accrington.

‘It’s about getting top-level performances. He has been a good performer, but my expectation – and I’m sure his own expectation – is he can give us a bit more.’

Hackett, who is contracted until the summer of 2024, has made 44 appearances and scored six times this season.

Highlights include eye-catching substitute outings at Peterborough and Plymouth, while his last goal was in March’s 3-1 win at Accrington.

Mousinho added: ‘Reeco has been a threat whenever he has played and, in those wide positions, is one of the players we have contracted for next year.