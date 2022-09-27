That’s the verdict of the East Anglian Daily Times’ Ipswich writer Andy Warren, following the 26-year-old’s blistering start to his Portman Road career.

The former Pompey man netted six times in his opening eight matches for the Tractor Boys after recruited for an undisclosed fee in July.

Although it’s now five matches without a goal, it remains an impressive introduction from a player successfully converted from the right-wing role he largely occupied during 134 Blues outings.

Warren told The News: ‘Marcus started like a rocket – from that inside left position he can definitely score goals, get shots off and take up dangerous positions.

‘Kieran McKenna’s system is quite flexible, switching between a 3-4-2-1 and a 4-2-3-1, but either way Harness plays as a narrow left-sided number 10.

‘He’s not a winger, there’s no hugging of touchlines, he’s tight inside, which allows him to get into good shooting positions inside the box.

‘As he is playing centrally, the width comes from the full-back on the left, while Harness can cut inside onto his right foot and shoot.

‘In fairness, there have been a few games when he has lost the ball quite a lot, perhaps connected with taking time to find his feet in the system.

‘At this level, the style is quite sophisticated and detailed, so maybe he has struggled a little to adapt, but overall he has still done very well.

‘Harness needs to retain the ball more, but is scoring goals, which negates those sort of issues, and has hit the ground running.

You can’t grumble at the goals, but, in terms of an all-round contribution, there is still more to come from him.’

Harness found himself reunited with former Pompey team-mate Gassan Ahadme on transfer deadline day.

The 21-year-old was recruited from Burton for around £150,000, after starting the season with five goals in eight appearances.

However, he has so far been restricted to 31 minutes and three games at Portman Road.

Warren added: Gassan has barely played in all honesty, just a few minutes off the bench here and there.

‘It’s a shame he’s cup-tied for the Papa John’s Trophy, otherwise he would have started against Arsenal Under-21s the other week.

‘What is apparent is he’s very keen to impress and caught the eye of captain Sam Morsy in training. He has all the attributes the manager likes.

‘Ipswich had been working all summer to recruit a centre-forward, with Leicester City’s George Hirst at the top of that list.

‘That ended up being Gassan, who had impressed against them – a high upside, low risk signing.’

