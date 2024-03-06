Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His was the crushing first injury blow in what has developed into a depressingly familiar story for luckless Pompey.

Nonetheless, Josh Dockerill is pencilled in for a training return towards the end of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was back in July when the newly-graduated Academy youngster damaged the ACL in his right knee during a pre-season friendly at Gosport.

Josh Dockerill damaged his ACL against Gosport in July 2023. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Then aged 18, he had recently been handed a 12-month deal and accompanied John Mousinho’s squad on their six-day Spanish training camp at La Cala Resort in Malaga.

Then, in the 51st minute at Privett Park, Dockerill became the first in a long line of casualties which has also claimed Tom Lowery, Anthony Scully, Regan Poole, Alex Robertson, Ben Stevenson, Terry Devlin, Tom McIntyre and Joe Morrell.

Yet there’s good news over the defender.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Josh was the first to pick up that ACL injury this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There was last season as well with Jayden Reid and Ronan Curtis also both picking up ACLs. When you get two in a season you can probably count yourself unlucky.

‘Josh is now coming into the latter stages of rehab, having been out for so long. He’s got rid of his limp and is looking pretty good. He is bulking up too, because you lose all that muscle from your legs.

‘He’s now outside doing ball work, we’ve just got to make sure there is no risk with Josh. With ACL injuries, you must make sure the graft sets in properly - and we’re in the latter stages of Josh’s rehab.

‘We’ll get him back to full pace towards the end of the season, probably in full training, but there won’t be any games. We’re looking at July, but are really pleased with him.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster from Camberley has been on Pompey’s books since under-nines, progressing to make his first-team debut as a Papa John's Trophy substitute in November 2022 against AFC Wimbledon.

He ended the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Bognor, making six appearances for Robbie Blake’s men.

Mousinho added: ‘Josh is such a nice, young bright lad, who was really happy to get his pro contract and then went with the squad to Spain for pre-season. I actually thought he did pretty well.

‘He was playing at right-back and Bognor were really keen to take him back on loan because he’d done so well there last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘For us, that was the best possible step for him. Going out on loan, getting a bit more football, and putting himself into a good position for us to reassess.