It is our understanding that the club will accept an offer of £500,000 for the 26-year-old, who has a year remaining on his existing agreement.

Scottish Premiership side Hibs have emerged as the latest club to register an interest in the Republic of Ireland international, with the likes of Blackburn, Preston, Derby and Cardiff previously linked with the winger during his time at PO4.

The money received will help Danny Cowley with his latest Pompey rebuild, with the manager keen to improve on last season’s 10th-placed finish and be in promotion contention at the end of next term.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet the price the Blues are asking for Curtis has raised a few eyebrows among the Fratton faithful – as has Cowley’s willingness to let the winger go.

Alternatively, some believe it’s good money for a player who struggled last term, while others claim now is the right time to let the Irishman leave.

It’s definitely a story that have divided the Pompey fans.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis has been linked with a move to Hibs

Here’s what’s been said on our Facebook page: Portsmouth FC – The News...

Tom Haustead

Looked lost last season but you have to consider he was largely played out of position.

Looked good again as soon as we went back to wingers at the end of the season.

That fee seems very small though, I would have expected close to double that.

Peter Byrne

One of our best players to be replaced by a div 2, non league player.

Seb Perkins

A lot of people seem happy he's being sold.

Take away his sporadic attitude issues, which is common in today's modern young footballer, he's actually a good player.

He consistently scores double figures every season.

One of our only direct attacking players not afraid to take people on and have a pop, even if sometimes he should be passing.

I'm definitely sad to see him go and would rather keep him.

Pete Davies

500k. What an absolute farce.

Why do we never ever get good money for players. He’s worth at least a million.

Martin Kerr

Good deal! Better players than him out there!

Joshua Norris

His inconsistency was frustrating to watch sometimes but he scored some big goals at certain points.

Unfortunately he just didn't build well on that first season when he was sensational.

Good luck for the future Ronan. I hope you manage to do well at Hibs.

However it is probably the right time for him to move on for him and for us.

Ian Forrow

Personally don’t think he will be a miss.

Did not show up much last season.

Just need to maximise the money we get for him.

Dom Calvert

I think this was always potentially going to happen. Keep either him or Harness.

Jacobs playing more on the left next season maybe and Harness on the right.

Probably time for Curtis to go now, he's done a job for us.

Cliff Waudby

Good price for him, take the money!

Daniel Kirby

So £500k, likely nearer £400k when it’s done, for the kind of player we should be keeping.

I’m really surprised so many people are happy to see him go; just which player do you have in mind to take his place? Or is it ‘in Cowley We Trust’?

The guy will probably end up at Celtic after a season or two at Hibs!

Hugh Skilling

£500k for a player that hits double figure goals and assists every season is an absolute joke.

Howard Ise

Third highest scorer and most assists with 9.