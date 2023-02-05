‘Hi Di’Shon, I think I love you’: Portsmouth fans falling for Manchester United and former Hull City man after Blues bow

Happy to make my @Pompey debut. The atmosphere at Fratton Park was amazing!! Wish we got all 3 points but there was a lot we can take into the next game

@DishonBernard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hi Di’shon, I saw you fold someone at the halfway line and it went out for a goal kick and I don’t think I’m overreacting when I say I might love you

@FreddieBuck3

Hell of a debut. Thought there was a debut goal coming up the Milton End but wasn’t meant to be. More of those tough tackles please big Dish.

@pompeanut1898

Good debut lad, can tell you’re level above League One (at least) looking forward to watching you progress.

Di'Shon Bernard impressed on his Pompey debut.

@MikeOfPompey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was horrendous should of been a goal but for my perspective it was actually nice for something like this to go for us as we have had so many bad decisions against us this season #pompey

@Pompey_Goals

Encouraging second half for @Pompey today with Bishop’s 16th goal of the season. Shame it ended with a draw. Enjoyed being at Fratton Park with Lord Ben Stoneham who helped transform Portsmouth Harbour in the 1990s. Good to talk through Pompey’s ambitions for the future #PUP

@StephenMorganMP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey thoughts. Much to be encouraged about. Dale could be player of season. Morrell so vastly improved. Bernard got better as game went on. Lane nippy with nice touches. Play-off hopes? Certainly. So many points to play for.

@stevebone1

It's still a little heartbreaking that it didn't work for @dancowley1 at #Pompey. He genuinely comes across as one of the nicest guys I've seen in football in a very long time, and although the Pompey/Cowley combo wasn't quite right, I really wish him the best of luck

@jakemeyers2015

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gutted it never worked here for Danny. Every Pompey fan should wish these blokes all the best and hope they are successful at their next club.