'Hierarchy will be over the moon. Another point to safety' - how Portsmouth fans have reacted to 0-0 draw at Lincoln

Some seen positives from the performance – but others jokingly thought the only pleasing thing about the result was the point gained in what they perceive to be a relegation battle.

Here’s a selection of the views shared as the Blues drifted to 14 points off the play-offs.

@omridge: Didn’t think we played well but those missed chances form Bishop and Curtis will haunt #Pompey.

Owen Dale holds his head in his hands during today's goalless draw at Lincoln

@danieledmunds4: Lincoln unbeaten at home they were the better side in the 1st half but we were by far the better side in the 2nd bishop should of scored the winner!! Would of taken the draw before the game #pompey

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: A 0-0 in the mid-table derby. 14 points behind the play offs. Nearly safe though the hierarchy will be over the moon with this result #pompey

@knight37: Another point to safety, that’s all we are playing for #pompey.

@mrmatthews8888: Should stay up now a great achievement well done now #Pompey.

@Pompey_Goals: Had enough chances to win that but again just not good enough.

@NicolaUpfield: We are so far off the pace it's just depressing. Everything is just so meh. #pompey.

@HazzaTWood96: An away draw against Lincoln, Pompey had the chances to win today especially in the second half, but couldn't get the ball in the back of the next, very frustrating and that's two points dropped, PUP.

@Underwood199520: Plenty of positives and JM has the right ideas for us. But the players aren’t good enough bar a couple, it’s that simple.

@AlanWat1898: Never complain. We are progressing. It’s all good.

@ethelmurmanknee: Another exciting day for club holding the Imps to a draw massive progress.

@morgantp98: The only positive to this is that it's a clean sheet I'm disappointed otherwise aha.