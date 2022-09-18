My club does things right. Great effort from both Pompey & Plymouth fans.

@MikeOfPompey

Great tribute, could have heard a pin drop in the minutes silence. #Pompey

@AlexMain84

My highlight of the year. Incredible rendition of the anthem from Pompey and Argyle fans. #PAFC

@LNcosta99

Wooow goosebumps for the minute silence then national anthem #pompey

Pompey and Plymouth fans pay their respects to the Queen, following her death at the age of 96.

@xDetteAndyx

Strange game at Fratton. Pompey could have had it in bag by half time but lost control and were grateful for a late point. Plymouth subs changed it a bit. Salute fans of both teams for immaculate silence for the Queen.

@IanDarke

Plymouth weren’t causing anything till after the own goal went in, gave them belief, hence why their fans were quiet. Credit to Pompey to not give up and take the defeat. Should of been wrapped up sooner.

@TW7Four

That was a fantastic advert for League One. Brilliant fun. Great character from #PAFC to come from behind and lead and from #Pompey to keep their composure and take a point when it was all going off in stoppage time. Sounds from @AlanBiggs1 like #SWFC v #ITFC was equally good.

@alex_crook

Should of been home & dry by halftime. First half they could not handle us. Poor officials did not help. Goals change games & they had a good spell after their fortunate 1st goal. Then we lost all fluidity but maybe this is our session after we forced a late equaliser.

@PompeyScoutpfc

Winning league runs over for Portsmouth and Plymouth, but what a game. #Pompey didn’t have the same quality in the second half as the first, but showed character that epitomises the squad. A trending scoreline too - that’s four of the last five meetings that have finished 2-2.

@chriswisey

Plymouth didn't deserve the win. But we lost the momentum from 55 mins, when we made substitutions. Plymouth dominated from then to 85. But this team don't buckle.