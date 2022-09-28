And Robbie Blake is backing Bognor’s highly-regarded loanee to get even better.

Having made his international debut for Malta under-19s in June, the Crookhorn youngster is rapidly establishing himself as one to watch.

Last week he faced the under-19s of Scotland and Croatia and, despite both matches ending in unfortunate defeats, the 18-year-old posted two magnificent goals.

Against Scotland on Friday, Bridgman opened the scoring with a first-time left-footed shot from wide after his initial effort from distance had been parried.

However, Malta eventually slipped to a 3-1 loss, with their keeper having been dismissed on 38 minutes.

Then, on Sunday, he netted a 58th-minute equaliser with an acrobatic left-footed volley from an impossible angle outside the box on the right.

Agonisingly, though, Croatia claimed a 2-1 success following a 94th-minute winner over their under-19 counterparts.

Alfie Bridgman scored two stunning goals for Malta Under-19s last week as his reputation continues to be enhanced. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Regardless, Bridgman’s stock is rising in a season which has also seen him post two goals and four assists from eight Rocks matches.

Now back on the south coast, Blake is relishing having the winger back available in his Isthmian League Premier Division campaign.

Bognor’s boss told The News: ‘Alfie has done well for us. He’s young, he’s learning and, with the way we play, it can help the young lads perform.

‘He has been away on international duty but had a good start for us, scoring twice goals and I think he enjoys it here.

‘It’s a progression, he’s local, he’s a good player and fits well in the way we play, the way we want to play. I think it's a good fit for him.

‘Alfie brings us pace, he brings us energy, we like to play with a wide player in the three up front and his delivery is great. He has a goal in him and he brings us skill, trickery and pace.

‘He has been a good addition for us – but can be better.

‘I’ve had that conversation with him and, while we are really happy, we still feel he can do better and that’s what we are looking from him.

‘At his age and inexperience, he’s going to make mistakes and will have poor games, that’s only to be expected.

‘When the real physical challenge comes in and there’s dodgy pitches, that’s where you have to adjust your game a little. You will find out with players, the better ones do it quickly instead of waiting and waiting and waiting.’

Bridgman, who was born at QA Hospital, qualifies for Malta through grandmother Christine and now has four international caps to his name.

The former Purbrook Park pupil, signed a new Fratton Park deal last summer and has made two Pompey first-team appearances – both in the EFL Trophy.

