However, hilarious Blues fans on social media were more concerned about potential damage the no-nonsense defender might have caused to the work that has been ongoing since early January rather than the player!

Indeed, with Raggett a firm favourite among the Fratton faithful for his hard-as-nails defending and never-say-die approach to the game in general, many joked it was probably the North Stand that will require further inspection and not the former Norwich man.

The second-half incident during the game against Fleetwood looked to be a nasty one, as the centre-half found himself careering over the advertising boards at pace.

Medical staff immediately rushed to his aid, with encouragement from the match officials and players from both teams.

But what greeted them was Raggett already dusting himself down and wanting to get straight back onto the pitch to get Pompey back into the game.

Of course, he was assessed by the Blues as they weighed up possible consequences of his trip into the stand.

Yet seconds later he was back on and ready to give his all to the team in typical Raggett style.

Pompey favourite Sean Raggett

Impressed fans inside Fratton Park sang his named as he got stuck in straight away.

And afterwards attention soon turned to that part of the stadium, as supporters jokingly enquired about the condition of the construction work.

@The1898PFC wrote: ‘Rumours circulating that the North Stand Lower works will have to restart, after the stand lost a fight with @SeanRaggett’.

@danieledmunds4 commented: ‘I can’t believe @SeanRaggett has put the north lower build back 3 weeks. That forehead is steel!!!

‘If he is not player of the season something wrong, absolute brink wall #pompey’.

@PompeyNewsNow joked: ‘@SeanRaggett > North Lower concrete #Pompey’, to which @studley86v2 responded by saying: ‘Has anyone checked for cracks in the concrete? Think it may need a structural engineer to take a look’.

Carrying on the theme, @AndyFord33107 said: ‘Sean Raggett already sporting a black eye going over the top of the advertising boards and landing badly onto concrete simply gets back up without treatment and plays on. Absolute #Pompey warrior..

Meanwhile, @GavinJones_ added: ‘Put some respect on @SeanRaggett name, what an absolute warrior!