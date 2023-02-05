The Academy’s lead professional development phase coach initially stepped up to assist Simon Bassey following last month’s exits of Danny and Nicky Cowley.

He has remained involved since John Mousinho’s arrival as head coach, although Bassey subsequently departed.

The Blues are presently closing in on an assistant for Mousinho, with a potential appointment likely in the coming week.

Regardless, Rehman will remain with the first-team until the summer, according to the head coach.

Mousinho told The News: ‘I have been working really closely with Zesh, his opinion is really valuable to me.

‘Not just because of what he has done on the coaching side, but also because of his playing career. He has seen it all at the top level.

‘At the moment we are very much taking it week by week and month by month, but Zesh will be with us until the summer – then we’ll take a breath and see where we are from there.

Zesh Rehman will be remaining with Pompey's first-team until the season's end, according to John Mousinho. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We are currently one short and going to recruit an assistant head coach, which brings us up to the full complement – but that’s not enough.

‘From before, we are one, maybe two, short and, even with the recruitment of the assistant head coach, there is still a spot for Zesh.’

During Rehman’s ongoing absence, Academy assistant Sam Hudson has been overseeing the Blues’ title-chasing youngsters.

However, they lost 5-4 at Swindon on Saturday, having staged an admirable fightback after trailing 5-0.

Meanwhile, Rehman was in Pompey’s dug-out for the 1-1 draw with Barnsley at Fratton Park.

Mousinho added: ‘Zesh is very, very diligent and very, very hard working. He sees the game well – and it has been great working with him.

‘I came in on day one and, before I’d even met him, called him on my way to the training ground on that Friday and said “What are we doing in training today, Zesh!”.