David Norris celebrates his famous St Mary's leveller in April 2012

And at the age of 40, St Mary’s hero David Norris is refusing to leave the football pitch.

The evergreen midfielder has signed on for another season at non-league Lancaster City as he postpones hanging up his boots.

These days Norris runs a Bolton gym and it’s that fitness connection which continues to drive him on in football.

His stunning last-gasp strike at Southampton in April 2012 secured a 2-2 draw – and a place in Pompey folklore.

The emotional moment in a season which resulted in the Blues’ relegation amid catastrophic financial troubles is still celebrated to this day.

More than nine years later, his love for the beautiful game is undiminished.

After Blackpool represented his final Football League club in 2016, Norris has turned out for Leatherhead, Salford, Shaw Lane and Boston.

David Norris returned to the south coast in May to feature in a charity match raising money for Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital. Picture: Keith Woodland (230521-361)

Since December 2018 he has been with Lancaster, whose latest pre-season friendly resulted in a goalless draw at Longridge Town on Saturday.

Norris’ career began in 1998 with Stamford, before taking in Boston, Bolton, Hull, Plymouth and Ipswich.

In June 2011, Steve Cotterill signed him for Pompey, where he proceeded to make 42 appearances and score eight goals.

However, the following summer he was part of a senior player cull initiated by administrator Trevor Birch to cut costs at Fratton Park.

Norris would then turn out for Leeds, Peterborough, Yeovil and Blackpool in the Football League.

He will turn 41 during the forthcoming season – which could well prove to be his last as a player.

Although, maybe not.

