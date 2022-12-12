Honest Stevenage boss Steve Evans makes Papa John's Trophy claim before Portsmouth trip that shows where priorities lie

The Boro face Pompey in the last 16 of the competition after overcoming Peterborough, Wycombe and the under-21 sides of Spurs and Arsenal in previous outings in this year’s competition.

But with the in-form Lamex Stadium outfit also vying for promotion from League Two this season, Evans admitted there’s more important matters at stake.

That’s not intended to be disrespectful to Danny Cowley’s side, with the Stevenage boss admitting in an interview with the club that he has huge respect for Pompey and their fans.

However, he admitted his focus is on getting his second-placed back up to League One for the first time since 2014.

And that means making changes to his side to ensure his Boro troops are in the best possible shape for their trip to the Dons on Saturday.

Speaking to the club website, Evans said: ‘Portsmouth is a brilliant football club, known throughout the world and that is down to their brilliant support. Fratton Park is one of those iconic stadiums and we look forward to the game.

‘Our next three games are all tough in their own right, but we will utilise the squad over those matches in a way we see fit. We will start by making multiple changes tomorrow (Tuesday). We have a squad here and not a favoured eleven.’

Stevenage boss Steve Evans Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images

The 60-year-old Scot then added in a separate interview: ‘We’ll go to Portsmouth on Tuesday, we’ll make lots of changes.

‘It’s not a competition that I’d like to do well in, I’d love to do well in.