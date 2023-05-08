And the winger insisted he’d enjoyed every moment of his loan stay at Fratton Park, as he rejoins Blackpool.

The man who was last week named Pompey’s community player of the season for his selfless work when representing his loan side, was an unused sub on the final day against Wycombe. It brings to a close a temporary stay at PO4 which has covered 50 appearances for the 24-year-old, since his arrival last August.

Dale earned praise from John Mousinho as he featured frequently after his arrival, with the head coach highlighting his high-tempo displays as central to his side’s pressing game. The former Crewe man returned just two goals in his time at Fratton Park, however, which was a source of frustration to the popular figure within the Pompey squad.

Dale now will wait to see what his future holds, as he returns to Blackpool with a year remaining on his existing deal. The chances of involvement at Bloomfield Road next term appear to have increased for the Warrington-born man, following their relegation to League One.

Dale took to Instagram last night to reflect on his time at Pompey, giving thanks to fans and those around the club for their support.

There was some disappointment at failing to deliver Championship football, but Dale wanted to express his pleasure at being able to represent Pompey.

He said: ‘Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone at Pompey, the players, coaches, all the staff and of course the fans for the unbelievable support this season.

Owen Dale.

‘It’s been an honour to represent the club and wear the famous blue shirt, even if we didn’t quite achieve what we set out to do I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. As always PUP.’

