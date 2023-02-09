We all know Fratton Park has its charms and remains a popular away day for the majority of League One fans.

And with the PO4 match-day experience something that the powers-that-be at Pompey take very seriously, efforts are continually being made to ensure all fans enjoy their latest trip to the famous old home of the Blues.

That’s at the forefront of the club’s mind as they continue their £11.5m refurbishment of Fratton Park.

But how does the PO4 experience fare against other grounds in League One when the likes of good locations for food, transport and pubs around the ground are also taken into consideration?

Well, perhaps Google can lend us a hand in determining that.

Indeed, type in any ground name into their search engine and they’ll rate it out of five based on reviews that supporters have left with them.

Of course, the number of fans leaving an appraisal can influence overall ratings, with Fratton Park amongst the highest reviewed by fans.

Yet it seems the vast majority of visitors to Fratton Park go home extremely happy with their experience.

Indeed, the Pompey match-day experience ranks joint-top alongside Plymouth, Exeter and Charlton.

Here’s how Google rates at trip to PO4 and all other League One grounds.

