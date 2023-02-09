News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Portsmouth fans at Fratton Park Stadium during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Barnsley at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 4 February 2023.

How a match-day experience at Portsmouth compares to League One rivals Plymouth, Charlton, Derby, Ipswich & Co - according to Google ratings: gallery

We all know Fratton Park has its charms and remains a popular away day for the majority of League One fans.

By Mark McMahon
13 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 1:13pm

And with the PO4 match-day experience something that the powers-that-be at Pompey take very seriously, efforts are continually being made to ensure all fans enjoy their latest trip to the famous old home of the Blues.

That’s at the forefront of the club’s mind as they continue their £11.5m refurbishment of Fratton Park.

But how does the PO4 experience fare against other grounds in League One when the likes of good locations for food, transport and pubs around the ground are also taken into consideration?

Well, perhaps Google can lend us a hand in determining that.

Indeed, type in any ground name into their search engine and they’ll rate it out of five based on reviews that supporters have left with them.

Of course, the number of fans leaving an appraisal can influence overall ratings, with Fratton Park amongst the highest reviewed by fans.

Yet it seems the vast majority of visitors to Fratton Park go home extremely happy with their experience.

Indeed, the Pompey match-day experience ranks joint-top alongside Plymouth, Exeter and Charlton.

Here’s how Google rates at trip to PO4 and all other League One grounds.

1. Accrington - 4.2

Ground name: Wham Stadium. Google reviews: 175.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales

2. Barnsley - 4.2

Ground name: Oakwell. Google reviews: 2,033.

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Photo Sales

3. Bolton Wanderers - 4.1

Ground name: University of Bolton Stadium. Google reviews: 2,043.

Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales

4. Bristol Rovers - 4.2

Ground name: Memorial Stadium. Google reviews: 1,208.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
GoogleFratton ParkPlymouthCharltonPortsmouth