How bookies now see League One title race for Portsmouth, Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers & Co ahead of opener
The new League One campaign is nearly with us - as the big kick-off arrives this Saturday.
By Jordan Cross
Published 1st Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
After a hectic summer of recruitment squads are now assembled for the opener, with the bookies reflecting the state of play in their odds.
Using bookies’ aggregator Oddschecker, we’ve assembled how the market now looks with the best price available for each club at the time of publication.