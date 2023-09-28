Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The attacking midfielder rose through the Fratton Park ranks to break into Michael Appleton’s first-team as an 18-year-old in April 2012, becoming an instant hit with supporters.

However, following 35 appearances and three goals, he was released by the Blues in the summer of 2014 and drifted away from the game, with fleeting stays at several non-league clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the age of 29, Harris is now back playing again, having joined Southern Combination League Division Two side Bosham this summer.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harris netted twice in a 3-1 win over St Francis Rangers earlier in this month, while was a key figure in last weekend’s 6-2 victory over Rottingdean Village which lifted them into fourth.

And, according to manager Tony Hancock, the Purbrook-based footballer is smiling and enjoying his football again.

The long-serving Bosham boss told The News: ‘Our goalkeeper, Derek Harding, mentioned in the summer that he had a couple of mates he wanted to bring to pre-season training at Farlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘One was Jack Barker and the other was Ash. Being a Manchester United fan, I didn’t recognise him, then Louis Bell junior, who was training with us, pointed out who he actually was!

Former Pompey attacker Ashley Harris is back in football after joining Bosham. Picture: Allan Hutchings

‘I hadn’t heard of him, so watched a couple of good videos of him in action, including scoring against Crawley (September 2012), so I soon learnt plenty!

‘Ash wanted to get back playing but, more importantly, wanted to enjoy it. We don’t pay players here, we are a step seven side, everyone does it for the love of the game, and he’s now enjoying his football again.

‘You could tell straight away in training that he’s a class above and, as I’ve got to know him, found him to be such a nice bloke, very humble, quite shy, and a dedicated family man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Ash hasn't come with any demands or expectations, he’s done a pre-season with us, enjoyed it, signed on, and is playing just like any other player.

Bosham boss Tony Hancock has brought Ashley Harris back into football.

‘He puts a shift in at training and is really good on the field. He’s a great lad and is really, really enjoying it.’

While at Pompey, the former Purbrook Park pupil had loan spells with the Hawks, Chelmsford City and the Rocks.

Upon Harris’ Fratton Park departure, there were periods with Gosport, Horndean and Moneyfields, before the attacker turned his back on football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned with Portchester in September 2021 for a brief spell – and has now linked-up with Bosham.

Although Harris will miss Saturday’s clash with Storrington at Bosham Recreation Ground as he’s on holiday with his young family.

Hancock added: ‘Ash has created loads for us, he likes playing in the 10 position, although it depends what system we’re playing.

‘He was skipper at Hailsham Town when we won 5-3 and has also played as a defensive midfielder in one match to help us out.