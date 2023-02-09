News you can trust since 1877
How Brighton and West Ham United have been trailing the man charged with reigniting Portsmouth’s season

New signing Paddy Lane’s breakout season saw a host of sides tracking Pompey’s new arrival.

By Jordan Cross
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

And The News understands Premier League duo West Ham and Brighton were among those preparing to make a move for the Northern Ireland international.

Lane agreed a move to Fratton Park on transfer deadline day, with the Blues paying a sizeable undisclosed fee to Fleetwood for the 21-year-old.

Last season was a big one for the former Blackburn youngster, as he made the breakthrough in League One and returned five goals along with eight assists.

That led to Lane picking up three international caps, as potential suitors began to eye his progress closely.

Brighton were known to be among those sides, but West Ham’s interest hasn’t been reported before as the Hammers weighed up a move.

Scott Brown’s arrival as Fleetwood’s new boss proved to be a negative development for Lane, however, with the former Celtic midfielder choosing not to use the Hyde United man as frequently.

In fact, Lane last started the Scot in a league game last October as the Cod Army appeared to favour physicality over the attacking talent’s guile.

Paddy Lane

That ultimately presented an opportunity for Pompey to make their move, with Fleetwood looking to recoup some of the cash splashed on Jack Marriott and Jayden Stockley before the window closed.

High-placed sources at Fratton admitted they would have thought there was zero chance of landing a player of Lane’s calibre and potential last summer.

But the change in circumstances provided an opening which was quickly spotted, paving the way to strike a deal the club perceive to be a coup.

