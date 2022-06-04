From left: Steven Schumacher, Ian Evatt, Liam Manning, Danny Cowley.

This has seen the Blues boss claim all three points in 29 of his 66 outings in the dugout for the south coast side.

The former Lincoln man arrived at PO4 in March 2021 - winning seven of his first 12 games in charge, albeit missing out on play-off football in the 2020-21 campaign.

Last term, he guided Pompey to a 10th place finish in the table, guaranteeing the Blues an unwelcomed sixth season in League One.

Win percentage: 40.8%; Record: P409 W167 D103 L139.

But how does Cowley’s win percentage since his arrival at Fratton Park compare to every other boss in the third tier?

We’ve taken a look at each manager’s win rate since taking over to see who has the highest average in League One.

Here’s what we found.

Win percentage: N/A; The Tykes currently remain managerless after Poya Asbaghi’s sacking in April. Reports claim Cheltenham’s Michael Duff and Burton’s Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink are the frontrunners to land the vacant role.

Win percentage: 46.2%; Record: P106 W49 D23 L34.

Win percentage: 40.3%; Record: P72 W29 D14 L29.

Win percentage: 37.7%; Record: P77 W29 D17 L31.

Win percentage: 45%; Record: P120 W54 D26 L40.

Win percentage: N/A; After letting Johnnie Jackson depart at the end of the season, the Addicks still remain without a man in charge. However, Swindon boss Ben Garner remains favourite with reports claiming he was close to taking over at The Valley.

Win percentage: 40.6%; Record: P202 W82 D59 L61.

Win percentage: 28.2%; Record: P85 W24 D22 L39.

Win percentage: 44.6%; Record: P213 W95 D63 L55.

Win percentage: N/A; The former Celtic favourite delves into his first full managerial job after a player-coach role at Aberdeen. Brown joins the Cod Army after Stephen Crainey returned to his role in the academy.

Win percentage: N/A; Boss Rob Edwards departed the New Lawn after the Green's promotion to League One with Burchnall taking over the reigns. After playing down a switch to Rovers, the 39-year-old departed Notts County with a win percentage of 50.7% at Meadow Lane.

Win percentage: 45.8%; Record: P24 W11 D9 L4.

Win percentage: N/A; Lee Bowyer’s assistant at Birmingham took charge at Sincil Bank after Michael Appleton announced his shock departure from the Imps. Bowyer and Kennedy had a win percentage of 24% during their only season together at the Blues.

Win percentage: 53.7%; Record: P54 W29 D12 L13.

Win percentage: 23.1%; Record: P13 W3 D3 L7.

Win percentage: 42.2%; Record: P232 W98 D60 L74.

Win percentage: 26.7%; Record: P15 W4 D4 L7.

Win percentage: 50%; Record: P28 W14 D5 L9.

Win percentage: 43.9%; Record: P66 W29 D15 L22.

Win percentage: 48%; Record: P75 W36 D17 L22

Win percentage: 43.5%; Record: P69 W30 D20 L19

Win percentage: 31.1%; Record: P90 W28 D24 L38