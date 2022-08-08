WATFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Detail of the official Puma Sky Bet EFL match ball during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Sheffield United at Vicarage Road on August 1, 2022 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

How 'data experts' are predicting the final League One table to look for Portsmouth, Bolton, Barnsley, Charlton & Co

Pompey are just two games into the 2022-23 season – but already the number crunchers are working out how the League One table will look come the end of the campaign.

By Mark McMahon
Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:30 pm
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:49 pm

Indeed, the computer boffs at Fivethirtyeight have taken no time at all to make their latest predictions known.

And even though it’s early days, with Danny Cowley’s side registering draws from their opening two games, Blues fans might take heart at how they see the final table looking come May 2023.

Supporters of other would-be promotion hopefuls might want to look away, however.

Meanwhile, the relegation fight some Pompey fans were themselves predicting before Cowley ramped up his recruitment drive will be pleased to know the Blues won’t be part of that equation – or so we’re told!

Here's what the data experts are predicting after match-day two of the season...

1. Morecambe

Position: 24th; Points: 43; Goal difference: -32

Photo: Clive Rose

Photo Sales

2. Burton

Position: 23rd; Points: 45; Goal difference: -32.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales

3. Port Vale

Position: 22nd; Points: 49; Goal difference: -26.

Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales

4. Cheltenham Town

Position: 21st; Points: 51; Goal difference: -18.

Photo: Harry Trump

Photo Sales
League OneBoltonBarnsleyPortsmouthBlues
Next Page
Page 1 of 6