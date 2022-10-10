News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The League One title race is beginning to take shape.

How 'data experts' see League One promotion race ending for Portsmouth, Bolton, Plymouth, Derby, Charlton & Co

Pompey lost additional ground on the League One title race with Saturday’s frustrating draw against Fleetwood at Fratton Park.

By Mark McMahon
Monday, 10th October 2022, 1:46 pm

Danny Cowley’s side now find themselves fourth in the table after two draws and a defeat in their past three games – and nine points adrift of league leaders Plymouth.

The Blues do have two games in hand on both the Pilgrims and second-placed Ipswich.

Third-placed Sheffield Wednesday have also played an additional two games, so all is not lost for Pompey with just a quarter of the season gone.

But how do the data experts at fivethirtyeight.com believe Cowley’s side and others will fare between now and next May?

We’ve taken a look at their latest analytics to see who they think will remain in the title and promotion hunt and who might fall away.

Here’s what we found...

1. Morecambe

Position: 24th; Points: 36; Goal difference: -42.

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales

2. Burton Albion

Position: 23rd; Points: 40; Goal difference: -42.

Photo: Morgan Harlow

Photo Sales

3. Forest Green Rovers

Position: 22nd; Points: 42; Goal difference: -38.

Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales

4. Bristol Rovers

Position: 21st; Points: 46; Goal difference: -26.

Photo: Harry Trump

Photo Sales
League OnePlymouthPortsmouthBoltonDerby
Next Page
Page 1 of 6