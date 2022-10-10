How 'data experts' see League One promotion race ending for Portsmouth, Bolton, Plymouth, Derby, Charlton & Co
Pompey lost additional ground on the League One title race with Saturday’s frustrating draw against Fleetwood at Fratton Park.
Danny Cowley’s side now find themselves fourth in the table after two draws and a defeat in their past three games – and nine points adrift of league leaders Plymouth.
The Blues do have two games in hand on both the Pilgrims and second-placed Ipswich.
Third-placed Sheffield Wednesday have also played an additional two games, so all is not lost for Pompey with just a quarter of the season gone.
But how do the data experts at fivethirtyeight.com believe Cowley’s side and others will fare between now and next May?
We’ve taken a look at their latest analytics to see who they think will remain in the title and promotion hunt and who might fall away.
Here’s what we found...