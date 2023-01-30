Then a thumping 6-0 weekend defeat at Hibernian which cost manager Jim Goodwin his job 19 minutes after the final whistle.

It has truly been a wretched week for ex-Pompey loanees Ross McCrorie and Matty Kennedy.

The pair have the dubious distinction of starting both embarrassing results which have left Aberdeen in turmoil – and positioned them as Scotland’s laughing stock.

The Scottish Premiership club hit the headlines last week when they lost 1-0 at part-time West of Scotland League Premier Division side Darvel.

Positioned five tiers below, it has been described as the biggest upset in the Scottish Cup’s 149-year history.

In the Dons team that Monday evening were McCrorie and Kennedy, two players signed on loan by Kenny Jackett during his time in charge at Pompey.

McCrorie’s time on the south-coast was a crushing disappointment, with much excitement greeting a season-long loan arrangement with Rangers in July 2019.

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie is dejected following a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Hibernian this weekend, costing boss Jim Goodwin his job. Picture: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

However, the Scotland under-21 international suffered an injury-wrecked campaign with the Blues, while was converted from a central midfielder into a right-back.

McCrorie occupied the role for the League One play-off semi-final first leg against Oxford United in July 2020, played behind closed doors during Covid.

That finished in a 1-1 draw, with the Scot missing from the squad for the decisive second leg which resulted in Pompey’s elimination following a penalty shoot-out.

Overall, he made 23 appearances and has the ignominy of being sent off on his Blues debut – a 1-0 loss at Shrewsbury following two yellow cards.

Ex-Pompey loanees Matty Kennedy (pictured) and Ross McCrorie have been in the Abedeen side which has suffered double humiliation in the last week. Picture: Joe Pepler

Similarly, Kennedy also endured a frustrating time at Fratton Park after recruited on a season-long loan from Cardiff in August 2017.

Initially an instant hit, fans chanted for Pompey to ‘sign him up’ during a man-of-the-match showing in a televised 1-0 win at Gillingham in October 2017, in which he scored.

However, the left winger eventually fell out of favour with Jackett after February 2018.

Kennedy failed to start any of the final 11 matches, while was used from the bench just three times during that period, as his season petered out.

The ex-Plymouth man returned to Cardiff following 33 appearances, of which 11 were as a substitute, and three goals.

Despite never being at Pompey at the same time, McCrorie and Kennedy were brought together at Aberdeen, who are presently seventh in the Scottish Premiership.

And if Darvel and Hibernian wasn’t painful enough, the pair were also part of the Dons team which lost 5-0 at Hearts on January 18.