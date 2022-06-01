Ronan Curtis, Jamie Lindsay, Todd Kane and Sean Raggett

How FIFA 22 predicts Portsmouth to line-up next season as signings from Leicester, Rotherham, and Coventry start

Pompey will welcome four new faces into their starting line-up next season.

By Sam Cox
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 5:30 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 5:32 pm

According to FIFA 22 – that is!

The popular video game is predicting a busy summer transfer window for Danny Cowley, with the Fratton chief placing a quarter of fresh players into his starting XI for the opening day of the season.

But who are they and who’s handed the responsibility to start a potential promotion challenge?

Here’s how FIFA 22 have the Blues lining-up next term.

1. GK - Alex Bass

FIFA 22 is predicting that Bass is to succeed Gavin Bazunu next season as he's given the starting place over Toby Steward. The 24-year-old's form at Bradford coinciding with his pre-season displays has sealed his position as first choice. Picture: Graham Hunt

2. RB - Todd Kane

One of Cowley's first summer signings, Coventry right-back Todd Kane arrives at Fratton Park. It's no surprise the game is predicting a right-back being signed, but perhaps the choice is quite unrealistic. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

3. CB - Sean Raggett

Similar to real life, the game is also predicting Raggett penning a new deal at Pompey and remaining in Cowley's starting line-up. Picture: Jason Brown

4. CB - Clark Robertson

After putting his injury woes from 2021-22 behind him, Robertson remains as Pompey's captain and looks to continue his strong partnership with Raggett. Picture: Jason Brown

