The popular video game is predicting a busy summer transfer window for Danny Cowley, with the Fratton chief placing a quarter of fresh players into his starting XI for the opening day of the season.
But who are they and who’s handed the responsibility to start a potential promotion challenge?
Here’s how FIFA 22 have the Blues lining-up next term.
1. GK - Alex Bass
FIFA 22 is predicting that Bass is to succeed Gavin Bazunu next season as he's given the starting place over Toby Steward. The 24-year-old's form at Bradford coinciding with his pre-season displays has sealed his position as first choice. Picture: Graham Hunt
Photo: Graham Hunt
2. RB - Todd Kane
One of Cowley's first summer signings, Coventry right-back Todd Kane arrives at Fratton Park. It's no surprise the game is predicting a right-back being signed, but perhaps the choice is quite unrealistic. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images
Photo: Alex Burstow
3. CB - Sean Raggett
Similar to real life, the game is also predicting Raggett penning a new deal at Pompey and remaining in Cowley's starting line-up. Picture: Jason Brown
Photo: Jason Brown
4. CB - Clark Robertson
After putting his injury woes from 2021-22 behind him, Robertson remains as Pompey's captain and looks to continue his strong partnership with Raggett. Picture: Jason Brown
Photo: Jason Brown