News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
23 minutes ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
2 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
2 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
3 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
4 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV

How former Arsenal man is making difference to Portsmouth’s season as play-off hopes flicker

Matt Macey’s ball-playing bravery has been lauded amid Pompey’s late-season surge.

By Jordan Cross
Published 19th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT- 2 min read

And John Mousinho has saluted the Luton Town loanee’s cool head, amid an excellent showing in the 2-0 Bristol Rovers victory.

Macey once again shone, as he produced a string of excellent stops to deny the side he spent time with as a youngster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 28-year-old collected a deserved sixth clean sheet in 13 appearances, as the Blues closed the gap to the play-offs to seven points with a game in hand over Bolton.

Most Popular

It was Macey’s role in Pompey’s opening goal which also impressed Mousinho, however, as he buys into the courage the head coach wants to see on the ball.

Mousinho said: ‘Matt was great.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘He controlled the tempo, especially in the first half, when we were asking him to be brave.

‘The goal comes from Matt just taking a little bit of time on the ball and firing out to Sean, where the heart skips a beat.

Matt Macey.
Matt Macey.
Matt Macey.

‘But we have to brave in those areas and we created the chance off the back of it.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Macey totalled seven saves, with a number of eye-catching efforts which repelled Joey Barton’s side at the Memorial Ground.

Mousinho believes a level head leaves the former Plymouth and Hibs man in a good place to pull out the stops which so impressed on Saturday.

He added: ‘What he’s there to do is make those saves.

Matt Macey makes one of his string of saves.
Matt Macey makes one of his string of saves.
Matt Macey makes one of his string of saves.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘He made a couple of really big stops.

‘There were some which spring to mind, especially from the free-kick.

‘He made sure we were calm and there was no panic.

‘That is Matt. He’s a really calm and collected young man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘He really deserved his clean sheet and he’s been really good since he came in.’

John MousinhoMatt MaceyArsenalPortsmouthPompeyBluesLuton TownBristol RoversBolton