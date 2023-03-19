How former Arsenal man is making difference to Portsmouth’s season as play-off hopes flicker

And John Mousinho has saluted the Luton Town loanee’s cool head, amid an excellent showing in the 2-0 Bristol Rovers victory.

Macey once again shone, as he produced a string of excellent stops to deny the side he spent time with as a youngster.

The 28-year-old collected a deserved sixth clean sheet in 13 appearances, as the Blues closed the gap to the play-offs to seven points with a game in hand over Bolton.

It was Macey’s role in Pompey’s opening goal which also impressed Mousinho, however, as he buys into the courage the head coach wants to see on the ball.

Mousinho said: ‘Matt was great.

‘He controlled the tempo, especially in the first half, when we were asking him to be brave.

‘The goal comes from Matt just taking a little bit of time on the ball and firing out to Sean, where the heart skips a beat.

Matt Macey.

‘But we have to brave in those areas and we created the chance off the back of it.’

Macey totalled seven saves, with a number of eye-catching efforts which repelled Joey Barton’s side at the Memorial Ground.

Mousinho believes a level head leaves the former Plymouth and Hibs man in a good place to pull out the stops which so impressed on Saturday.

He added: ‘What he’s there to do is make those saves.

Matt Macey makes one of his string of saves.

‘He made a couple of really big stops.

‘There were some which spring to mind, especially from the free-kick.

‘He made sure we were calm and there was no panic.

‘That is Matt. He’s a really calm and collected young man.

