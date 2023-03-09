But it seems one of Danny Cowley’s latest assignments hasn’t gone down well with the fans of one of Pompey’s League One rivals.

The man who departed Fratton Park after 22 months in January has been present on TV, radio and podcasts as he stays in the public eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowley joined up with Sky Sports’ EFL coverage to provide analysis of Tuesday night’s clash between promotion chasers Plymouth and Derby County.

The 44-year-old linked up with former striker Jamie Mackie in the studio, to offer their views on the big talking points surrounding the Home Park clash.

And it was Cowley’s view on the major issue in Plymouth’s 2-1 success that didn’t go down well with Rams fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Hardie’s controversial penalty with 20 minutes left proved decisive, after former Pompey loanee Harvey White was adjudged to have brought down Finn Azaz.

The decision from referee Charles Breakspear left Derby boss Paul Warne fuming, with the ref apologetic to White in the event it was the wrong call.

Danny Cowley

Cowley was supportive of Breakspear and the position he took up when he gave the penalty, however, which he thought was the right call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Sky Sports: ‘We're first to criticise referees but he has a really good view and he was really assertive, he made a decision really quickly and I think he was right.’

Cowley’s assessment was one which drew an angry response from Derby fans, who launched a string of online tirades at the former Huddersfield and Lincoln man.

‘Danny Cowley proving why he shouldn't be in football if the results of his teams wasn't enough, absolute weapon and a fraud of a manager,’ said @Iainr80, with @cLawn22 adding: ‘Danny Cowley spent the night showcasing why he’s unemployed.’

@Hugobman63 felt the fact Warne is Derby boss was behind his comments, adding: ‘Danny Cowley, not a surprise knowing his history with Paul Warne.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile @DCFC100 added: ‘Danny Cowley is an utter idiot in every respect. He has now said several things tonight that were utterly stupid. His latest was that Derby players are not fit enough.’

Then there was @glennroberta who saw a difference between his side’s boss and Cowley.