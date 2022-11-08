National reports claim the ex-Blues midfielder, who is currently in temporary charge of Premier League Bournemouth, will not be offered the permanent manager’s job at the Vitality Stadium.

That raises the possibility of the 39-year-old coach parting ways with the Cherries, whom he’s been with since February 2021.

Jones has been hotly-tipped to move to St Mary’s as the Austrian’s replacement, with sources claiming a verbal agreement has been reached for him to take charge of the Premier League strugglers, who sit 18th in the table.

That’s one place below Bournemouth, who sacked Scott Parker at the end of August following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool.

First-team coach O’Neil was called upon to fill the void left by the former Chelsea and Fulham midfielder.

But after going unbeaten in his first six games in charge, the Cherries have lost their past four matches – all of which have come in the Premier League.

Former Pompey favourite Gary O'Neil is currently in temporary charge of Premier League Bournemouth Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Two of those defeats have come after Bournemouth raced into 2-0 leads, only for Spurs and Leeds respectively to fight back and claim unlikely victories.

As a consequence, O’Neil – who spent seven years at Pompey, making 192 appearances and scoring 17 goals – is set to be overlooked for the main job at the Vitality.

Luton, who currently sit eighth in the Championship, are reportedly keen to make a move once the formalities of Jones’ expected Southampton switch are completed.

