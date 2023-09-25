Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And Pompey Supporters’ Club chairman Simon Colebrook has revealed why it was crucial the project’s finances were met solely by fans, rather than owners Tornante.

The tribute to the club’s record appearance maker was unveiled on Saturday ahead of the table-toppers’ 2-1 win over Lincoln.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those contributing towards its funding consisted of the Trust (£30,000) and club presidents (£30,000).

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, Pompey fans donated £40,000 via two Crowdfunding schemes, bucket collections, and donations from six Blues supporter clubs, including Central Branch, London, PISA, Northern, South Western and Isle Of Wight.

Coupled with money from book and merchandise sales, plus donations from the PFA and League Managers Association, it finally enabled the long-held ambition for a Dickinson statue to come to fruition.

Colebrook told The News: ‘We particularly wanted the statue to be a fan-led project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Trust owns the statue and will continue to do so, we effectively licence it to the club, so they can insure it and make sure it’s maintained.

Supporters raised funds to ensure Jimmy Dickinson has a permanent memorial at Fratton Park in the form of a statue. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘In the back of our minds, we remember the past and what happens when clubs go into difficulties and what happens to the heritage.

‘We know some of the heritage items disappeared when we had problems before and, while we hope and believe that won’t happen again, it’s important for the fans to keep hold of those items of legacy.

‘The Portsmouth History Society now own lots of items of club heritage, such as old cups, one of Jimmy’s caps, those kinds of things. Now the fans own the statue – and we know it will be there forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There was always the possibility that, should the fundraising not get there, then we’d have to go to Tornante and say “Can you top it up, please?”.

Members of Pompey Supporters' Trust pictured next to Jimmy Dickinson's statue, which they helped drive the fundraising for. Picture

‘But we didn’t need to, the fans once again put their hands in their pockets, just as they did to save the club in 2013.’

While fans funded the statue, the landscaping and groundwork for its location on land behind the North Stand was paid for by others.