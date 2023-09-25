How generous Fratton faithful funded permanent tribute to Portsmouth great - and why they didn't want owners Tornante's involvement
And Pompey Supporters’ Club chairman Simon Colebrook has revealed why it was crucial the project’s finances were met solely by fans, rather than owners Tornante.
The tribute to the club’s record appearance maker was unveiled on Saturday ahead of the table-toppers’ 2-1 win over Lincoln.
Those contributing towards its funding consisted of the Trust (£30,000) and club presidents (£30,000).
In addition, Pompey fans donated £40,000 via two Crowdfunding schemes, bucket collections, and donations from six Blues supporter clubs, including Central Branch, London, PISA, Northern, South Western and Isle Of Wight.
Coupled with money from book and merchandise sales, plus donations from the PFA and League Managers Association, it finally enabled the long-held ambition for a Dickinson statue to come to fruition.
Colebrook told The News: ‘We particularly wanted the statue to be a fan-led project.
‘The Trust owns the statue and will continue to do so, we effectively licence it to the club, so they can insure it and make sure it’s maintained.
‘In the back of our minds, we remember the past and what happens when clubs go into difficulties and what happens to the heritage.
‘We know some of the heritage items disappeared when we had problems before and, while we hope and believe that won’t happen again, it’s important for the fans to keep hold of those items of legacy.
‘The Portsmouth History Society now own lots of items of club heritage, such as old cups, one of Jimmy’s caps, those kinds of things. Now the fans own the statue – and we know it will be there forever.
‘There was always the possibility that, should the fundraising not get there, then we’d have to go to Tornante and say “Can you top it up, please?”.
‘But we didn’t need to, the fans once again put their hands in their pockets, just as they did to save the club in 2013.’
While fans funded the statue, the landscaping and groundwork for its location on land behind the North Stand was paid for by others.
That includes Pompey and PMC Construction, while Blues chairman Michael Eisner personally donated £10,000, thereby reflecting a collective effort.