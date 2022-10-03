And Danny Cowley has lauded the striker’s clinical eye for goal, as he prepares for his chance against Aston Villa under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Pigott will come into the starting line-up at Fratton Park, after being ruled out as part of the terms of his loan deal for the 3-2 reverse at Ipswich Town.

The 28-year-old has not started a game since the 2-2 Trophy draw at Crawley Town at the end of August, with Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett excelling up front.

But Cowley has no doubt about what Pigott can offer against Villa - and moving forward this season.

He said: ‘Of course Joe comes into our thinking.

‘He did very well against Chelsea in the international break and in training every day he’s always among the goals.

‘Technically he’s an outstanding finisher.

Joe Pigott

‘I just think he has that je ne sais quoi for us, he brings something a little bit different.

‘He’s a cool, composed finisher who can score all different types of goals.

‘He can score inside the box, from crosses, headers and he can definitely score from outside the box.

‘His third goal against Chelsea showed that, when there was a little set from Owen Dale and he came on to it and bent it into the top corner from 25 yards.

‘We see that a lot from him in training.

‘Sometimes it’s nice to have a player who brings something different, particularly when you’re looking to change a game in-game, or do something slightly different from the start of games.’

Pigott has been limited to just two league starts and six appearances off the bench since his arrival from Ipswich in July.

The former Charlton man has certainly offered something to the group, however, after establishing himself as the joker in Cowley’s squad.

Cowley added: ‘Joe’s a great character we’ve really enjoyed having with us and he’s really popular in the dressing room with the boys.

‘He’s got a really dry sense of humour and he’s good to be around.

‘He was frustrated last week that he couldn’t be involved because of the circumstances.

