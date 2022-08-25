Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Blues player of the season has been deemed surplus to requirements by new Addicks boss Ben Garner.

Garner is keen to reshape his squad before next week’s transfer deadline, with a defender a priority.

And, according to the South London Press, MacGillivray is a player who could be on his way as he finds himself firmly out of favour at The Valley.

The 29-year-old has not played a minute of senior football this term, with new signing from Swindon, Joe Wollacott, starting every game this term.

MacGillivray left with his stock at a high at Pompey last year, moving to the capital after being named the club’s player of the season.

The former Shrewsbury man made 135 appearances in three years at Fratton Park, where his form and shot-stopping ability saw him firmly established as favourite with supporters.

MacGillivray also received call-ups to the Scotland squad while with the Blues and made 45 appearances under Johnnie Jackson last term.

Former Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

But with Garner replacing Jackson, it appears the new man at the helm is keen to go down another path.

That could now lead to MacGillivray departing before the 11pm deadline next Thursday, with Alex Gilbey, Jake Forster-Caskey and Diallang Jaiyesimi other Charlton players who are said to be up for grabs.

Midfielder Gilbey was linked with Pompey nationally, but the notion of a move for the former Wigan man was emphatically shot down by Danny Cowley.