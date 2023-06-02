John Mousinho has won 10 of his 23 games in charge at Pompey.

That has seen the 37-year-old pick up an impressive 1.7 points-per-games in what proved to be a disappointing campaign for the Blues.

That resulted in the head coach winning 43.5 per cent of his games in charge at Fratton Park, following his appointment in January.

But how does his win record compare to rival boss’?

We’ve taken a look at how Mousinho’s impressive win percentage ranks amongst League One managers ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Here’s where he places.

Note: Reading are yet to appoint a new manager, while Neil Critchley was rejoined Blackpool after their season finished. Both sides haven’t been included.

Liam Manning - Oxford United Appointed: March 2023; Matches: 10; Win percentage: 20 per cent.

Shaun Maloney - Wigan Appointed: January 2023; Matches: 18; Win percentage: 22.2 per cent.

Andy Crosby - Port Vale (interim record) Appointed: April 2023; Matches: 4; Win percentage: 25 per cent.