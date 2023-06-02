News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

How John Mousinho’s impressive Portsmouth win percentage compares to Derby, Wigan, Leyton Orient & Co's bosses: in pictures

John Mousinho has won 10 of his 23 games in charge at Pompey.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:30 BST

That has seen the 37-year-old pick up an impressive 1.7 points-per-games in what proved to be a disappointing campaign for the Blues.

That resulted in the head coach winning 43.5 per cent of his games in charge at Fratton Park, following his appointment in January.

But how does his win record compare to rival boss’?

We’ve taken a look at how Mousinho’s impressive win percentage ranks amongst League One managers ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Here’s where he places.

Note: Reading are yet to appoint a new manager, while Neil Critchley was rejoined Blackpool after their season finished. Both sides haven’t been included.

How John Mousinho's Pompey win percentage compares to League One rivals. Picture: Sarah Standing

1. John Mousinho's Pompey record

How John Mousinho's Pompey win percentage compares to League One rivals. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Appointed: March 2023; Matches: 10; Win percentage: 20 per cent.

2. Liam Manning - Oxford United

Appointed: March 2023; Matches: 10; Win percentage: 20 per cent. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Appointed: January 2023; Matches: 18; Win percentage: 22.2 per cent.

3. Shaun Maloney - Wigan

Appointed: January 2023; Matches: 18; Win percentage: 22.2 per cent. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Appointed: April 2023; Matches: 4; Win percentage: 25 per cent.

4. Andy Crosby - Port Vale (interim record)

Appointed: April 2023; Matches: 4; Win percentage: 25 per cent. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:John MousinhoPortsmouthDerbyWiganBluesFratton ParkReadingNeil Critchley