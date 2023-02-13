Pompey have had a difficult start to 2023.

Indeed, the Blues have had three different head coach’s in charge, with Danny Cowley, Simon Bassey and John Mousinho all having spells in the dugout in the first two months of the year.

This has seen the Fratton Park outfit pick up seven points since the turn of the year and sit 11th in the table.

But how does that tally compare to their rivals?

We’ve taken a look at how the League One standings would look based on results in 2023.

Here’s what we found.

1 . Cambridge - 24th Games played: 6; Won: 0; Drawn: 2; Lost: 4; Goal difference: -12; Points: 2. Photo: Nathan Stirk

2 . Forest Green - 23rd Games played: 7; Won: 0; Drawn: 2; Lost: 5; Goal difference: -7; Points: 2; Photo: Laurence Griffiths

3 . Cheltenham - 22nd Games played: 7; Won: 0; Drawn: 2; Lost: 5; Goal difference: -6; Points: 2. Photo: Dan Istitene

4 . Accrington - 21st Games played: 6; Won: 1; Drawn: 2; Lost: 3; Goal difference: -7; Points: 5. Photo: Lewis Storey