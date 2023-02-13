News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
How League One table looks based off 2023 results.

How League One table would look for Portsmouth, Ipswich, Bolton, Peterborough, Sheffield Wednesday & Co based on results in 2023 - in pictures

Pompey have had a difficult start to 2023.

By Pepe Lacey
2 minutes ago

Indeed, the Blues have had three different head coach’s in charge, with Danny Cowley, Simon Bassey and John Mousinho all having spells in the dugout in the first two months of the year.

This has seen the Fratton Park outfit pick up seven points since the turn of the year and sit 11th in the table.

But how does that tally compare to their rivals?

We’ve taken a look at how the League One standings would look based on results in 2023.

Here’s what we found.

1. Cambridge - 24th

Games played: 6; Won: 0; Drawn: 2; Lost: 4; Goal difference: -12; Points: 2.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

2. Forest Green - 23rd

Games played: 7; Won: 0; Drawn: 2; Lost: 5; Goal difference: -7; Points: 2;

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales

3. Cheltenham - 22nd

Games played: 7; Won: 0; Drawn: 2; Lost: 5; Goal difference: -6; Points: 2.

Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales

4. Accrington - 21st

Games played: 6; Won: 1; Drawn: 2; Lost: 3; Goal difference: -7; Points: 5.

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
League OnePortsmouthIpswichBoltonPeterborough