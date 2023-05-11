Pompey missed out on the League One play-offs by seven points.

There were plenty of missed opportunities for the Blues, who ended the campaign with seven draws in their final 11 games.

Following the appointment of John Mousinho in January, he rejuvenated his new side, who had recorded just one win in their previous 15 league outings.

Although the head coach was able to steer his new side towards the top six, the Blues ended the season on a whimper – finishing eighth in the table.

But where would Pompey sit based on results in 2023?

We’ve taken a look at what the table would look like if the league had started on New Year’s Day.

Here’s where Mousinho’s men would be placed.

1 . League One table based on results in 2023. How the League one table would look based on results in 2023. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Forest Green - 24th Games played: 22; Won: 1; Drawn: 4; Lost: 17; Points: 7. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Port Vale - 23rd Games played: 23; Won: 4; Drawn: 5; Lost: 14; Points: 17. Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

4 . Oxford United - 22nd Games played: 23; Won: 4; Drawn: 6; Lost: 13; Points: 18. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales