News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

How League One table would look for Portsmouth, Ipswich, Derby, Sheffield Wednesday & Co based on results in 2023: in pictures

Pompey missed out on the League One play-offs by seven points.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 11th May 2023, 04:55 BST

There were plenty of missed opportunities for the Blues, who ended the campaign with seven draws in their final 11 games.

Following the appointment of John Mousinho in January, he rejuvenated his new side, who had recorded just one win in their previous 15 league outings.

Although the head coach was able to steer his new side towards the top six, the Blues ended the season on a whimper – finishing eighth in the table.

But where would Pompey sit based on results in 2023?

We’ve taken a look at what the table would look like if the league had started on New Year’s Day.

Here’s where Mousinho’s men would be placed.

How the League one table would look based on results in 2023.

1. League One table based on results in 2023.

How the League one table would look based on results in 2023. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Games played: 22; Won: 1; Drawn: 4; Lost: 17; Points: 7.

2. Forest Green - 24th

Games played: 22; Won: 1; Drawn: 4; Lost: 17; Points: 7. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Games played: 23; Won: 4; Drawn: 5; Lost: 14; Points: 17.

3. Port Vale - 23rd

Games played: 23; Won: 4; Drawn: 5; Lost: 14; Points: 17. Photo: Morgan Harlow

Photo Sales
Games played: 23; Won: 4; Drawn: 6; Lost: 13; Points: 18.

4. Oxford United - 22nd

Games played: 23; Won: 4; Drawn: 6; Lost: 13; Points: 18. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:BluesLeague OnePortsmouthIpswichJohn MousinhoPompey